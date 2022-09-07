ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13778 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
66 192 130
Russian Army (6197) war (20293) Kharkiv region (1064) Berezovets (3)

Ukrainian soldiers captured flag of 150th motorized rifle division of Russian Federation near Balaklia. PHOTO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The defenders of Ukraine during the battles for Balaklia in the Kharkiv Region captured the flag of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division (150th Motorized Rifle Division of the Idritsia-Berlin Order Kutuzov Division) as a trophy.

This was reported by Taras Berezovets on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The flag of the 150th Order of Kutuzov of the Idritsia Division. Balaklia is ours," he wrote.

Ukrainian soldiers captured flag of 150th motorized rifle division of Russian Federation near Balaklia 01

Watch more: Soldiers of AFU captured enemy lieutenant colonel in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

This information is also confirmed by the press center of the First Separate Special Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun.

"The flag of the 150th Order of Kutuzov of the Idritsia Division. Our separate special purpose battalion "Wild Field" took it near Balaklia in the Kharkiv region," the message says.

Ukrainian soldiers captured flag of 150th motorized rifle division of Russian Federation near Balaklia 02

Ukrainian soldiers captured flag of 150th motorized rifle division of Russian Federation near Balaklia 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 