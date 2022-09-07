Ukrainian soldiers captured flag of 150th motorized rifle division of Russian Federation near Balaklia. PHOTO

The defenders of Ukraine during the battles for Balaklia in the Kharkiv Region captured the flag of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division (150th Motorized Rifle Division of the Idritsia-Berlin Order Kutuzov Division) as a trophy.

This was reported by Taras Berezovets on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The flag of the 150th Order of Kutuzov of the Idritsia Division. Balaklia is ours," he wrote.

Watch more: Soldiers of AFU captured enemy lieutenant colonel in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

This information is also confirmed by the press center of the First Separate Special Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun.

"The flag of the 150th Order of Kutuzov of the Idritsia Division. Our separate special purpose battalion "Wild Field" took it near Balaklia in the Kharkiv region," the message says.