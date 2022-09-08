ENG
Ukraine will receive another $675 million in security aid from United States, - Austin

Ukraine will receive another 675 million dollars in aid from the United States.

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at the opening of the fifth meeting in the "Ramstein" format in Germany, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"A few weeks after the last meeting, the United States allocated another 6.3 billion dollars for security assistance to Ukraine. And yesterday (September 7. - Ed.) the president approved another tranche of US aid to Ukraine for up to 675 million dollars," said Austin.

According to Austin, the package will include 105 mm howitzers, artillery ammunition, HARM missiles, Humvees, armored ambulances, and artificial intelligence systems.

