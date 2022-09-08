ENG
US Secretary of State Blinken flew to Kyiv. PHOTO

The head of the American foreign policy department did not announce his visit in advance.

Blinken's visit to the Ukrainian capital was first reported by AFP, Censor.NET informs.

"Blinken discusses military aid during an unexpected visit to Kyiv," the message reads.

US and allies will train Ukrainian forces and provide military assistance to Kyiv in long term, - Austin

Then the press secretary of the President, Serhii Nykyforov, confirmed the visit to "Suspilne". According to him, a meeting between Blinken and Zelensky is planned.

According to the Associated Press, Blinken is expected to announce a new aid package worth more than two billion dollars for Ukraine and other European countries "potentially threatened by Russia in the future."

US Secretary of State Blinken flew to Kyiv 01

