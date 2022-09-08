72 029 75
Fighters of 92nd brigade near Balaklia captured Russian soldiers from Kaliningrad. VIDEO
Ukrainian fighters from the 92nd brigade captured Russian troops from Kaliningrad near Balaklia.
As Censor.NET reports, the video recording of the emotional conversation of the Ukrainian fighter with the prisoners was published by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko.
WARNING! Foul language!
