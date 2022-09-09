Over past day, Russians killed 9 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 8, the Russians killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 8, the Russians killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region: 5 - in Bakhmut, 2 - in Zaitsevo, 1 - in New York, and 1 - in Fedorivka. Another 23 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

