Over past day, Russians killed 9 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 8, the Russians killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On September 8, the Russians killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region: 5 - in Bakhmut, 2 - in Zaitsevo, 1 - in New York, and 1 - in Fedorivka. Another 23 people were injured," the report says.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
