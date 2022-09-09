AFU can liberate Kupiansk within next 72 hours, - ISW

Ukrainian troops, after significant successes in the Kharkiv region, are advancing on Kupiansk and may liberate it within the next 72 hours.

This is the conclusion reached by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War, Censor.NET reports.

They assume that our soldiers have probably advanced to positions within a radius of 15 km from Kupiansk.

"Russian rear positions in the Kharkiv region are now open to a further offensive by Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces are likely to liberate Kupiansk within the next 72 hours," ISW notes.

The Institute for the Study of War claims that geolocation footage shows that Ukrainian forces have retaken Borschivka and Ivanivka along the E40 highway.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably liberated Shevchenkove or bypassed the settlement and advanced in the direction of Hrushivka, given the geolocation footage in Borivske (20 km southwest of Kupiansk) and Russian reports of fighting near Hrushivka.

"The loss of Kupiansk and other rear areas will hinder the efforts of the Russian Federation to maintain offensive and defensive operations, but it will not completely sever the Russian lines of communication with Izium," experts said.

The ISW added that the relatively high speed of the advance of Ukrainian forces and their proximity to Kupiansk are causing panic in the Russian rear.