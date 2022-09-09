Artillery of AFU hit 3 enemy control points, pontoon crossing, 28 objects of concentration of occupying forces, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 09/09/2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! 198 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson region, parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions. It conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs with high intensity It is trying to improve the tactical position and logistical support of its troops.

During the current day, the enemy launched more than 12 missile and more than 12 air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. To do this, he spent up to forty sorties. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Velyki Prohody, Starovirivka, Yuryvka, Temyrivka, Ternovi Pody, Sukhy Stavok, Barvinok and Bilohirka settlements. There remains a further threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine, in particular from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. Command and staff exercises are ongoing in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. In other directions, the enemy is shelling military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Bleshnia and Hai of the Chernihiv region and Stukalyvka, Zapsilia, Khodyne, Myropilske and Velyky Prykil of the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - in the areas of Duvanka, Udy, Prudianka, Velyki Prohody, Ruski Tyshky, Stary Saltiv, Cherkaski Tyshky and Petrivka settlements;

in the Sloviansk direction - in the districts of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Virnopillia, and Mykilsky;

in the Kramatorsk direction - near Bohorodychne, Verkhniokamiansky, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Rozdolivka and Ivano-Dariivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of the settlements of New York, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Vesele;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the districts of Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Pisky;

in the direction of Novopavlivka - near Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Mykilsky, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhovo and Pavlivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the districts of Novoandriivka, Orikhov, Novodanilivka and Novopol.

in the South Bug direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line.

Read more: Zelensky volunteered to look into situation with security forces searching representatives of volunteer movement

In addition, he actively conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs, made more than 60 sorties.

Due to significant losses and reluctance to fight, the morale and psychological condition of the occupation units is significantly deteriorating and the number of deserters is increasing. In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, in the area of ​​the settlement of Babenkivka Druga, the enemy was forced to use helicopters and weapons to search for fugitives and return them to combat positions. In addition, through Kalanchak, in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea, an intensive movement of unarmed Russian soldiers by buses was noted.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Prudianka, Ruski Tyshky, Virnopillia, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaytseve, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Pobieda and Bezimenne settlements.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 10 strikes, during which combat equipment, anti-aircraft defense equipment and a significant number of personnel were destroyed in strongholds in the Donetsk and Yuzhno-Buzka directions.

Air defense units destroyed at least 2 enemy UAVs in different directions.

Read more: War in Ukraine is entering critical phase, - Stoltenberg

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support. 3 enemy control points, a pontoon crossing, 28 manpower and military equipment concentration facilities were damaged by fire. Ammunition depots and firing positions of the enemy's artillery fell into the affected area. The results are being verified.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Let's win together! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.