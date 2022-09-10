ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13927 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
69 736 215
Russian Army (6218) war (20410) Kharkiv region (1070) Izium (97) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2144) Kuzyk (1)

Russians fled from Izium, - commander of "Svoboda" battalion, Kuzyk

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ізюм

The occupiers fled from Izium, abandoning their equipment.

"Svoboda" battalion commander Petro Kuzyk writes about this with reference to the "Legion of Freedom" fighters, Censor.NET informs.

"Fighters of the "Legion of Freedom" report from Izyum that the Rashists have fled the city and abandoned their equipment. There is no ork or separatist in the center anymore! There was just a strong explosion from the side of the bridge," he wrote.

There is no official confirmation of the information about Izium's release yet.

Read more: Occupiers announced evacuation of Izium, Kupiansk and Velyky Burluk

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 