Occupiers confirmed that they left Izium

Russian propagandists report that the Russian Federation withdrew troops from Izium in the Kharkiv Region and "some other settlements."

Danylo Bezsonov, the propagandist of the so-called "DPR", was the first to announce this, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, they left Izium, as well as some other settlements in the Kharkiv region," he wrote on Telegram.

Russian propagandists Oleksandr Kots and Yevhen Piddubny also reported on the withdrawal of the Russians from Izium. The latter called such a decision of the command correct "under the circumstances", according to him, "the encirclement of the Russian group in Izium would be a disaster."

Kots added that the occupiers also left Balaklia and Kupiansk.

