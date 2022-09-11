Marines destroyed 3 tanks and 2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers yesterday - Navy

Yesterday, September 10, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the groups, steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Armed Forces Navy Command.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 3 tanks, 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S". The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

