Marines destroyed "Msta-S" howitzer, two "Pion" guns, and enemy’s manpower yesterday

On September 8, servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of groups continued to give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor in various directions of the defense of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Armed Forces Navy Command.

As noted, during the past day, marines destroyed 10 Russian invaders.

"Also, the artillery military units of the Marine Corps Command struck the accumulation of manpower and equipment of the occupiers. Currently, it is known about the destruction of 6 Russian fascists, 1 self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" and 2 self-propelled guns "Pion". The final losses of the enemy are specified. Glory to Ukraine! " the message says.

