AFU repelled enemy attacks near 11 settlements, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 11 settlements. In addition, the occupiers withdrew from their positions in some settlements of the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The Russians continue to commit terrorist acts and place their military in educational institutions. In particular, a school in the village of Liubomirivka in the Zaporizhzhia region was turned into a hospital and more than 100 wounded were placed there. Around the building, the occupiers placed about 10 units of military equipment.

The defense forces have repulsed enemy attacks in the areas of Velyki Prohody, Kurdiumivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaytseve, Mayorsk, Ozeryanivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Vodiane," the message states.

