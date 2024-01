On the afternoon of September 13, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Kherson.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Loud explosions are heard in Kherson. It seems that the occupants were hit very powerfully," Khlan writes.

The information is also confirmed by the correspondents of Suspilne.

