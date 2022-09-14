ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
During day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 13, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 13, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. Another 16 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Donetska region (3559) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
