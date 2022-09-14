During day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 13, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 13, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. Another 16 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: This night, Russians shelled Sloviansk and struck cities on front line, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS