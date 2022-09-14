Poland will demand from Russia to return paintings stolen during Second World War - Minister of Culture Glinsky

Poland will submit seven more applications to Russia for the restitution of works of art exported to the USSR during World War II.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Glinsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to Espreso.

"To this day, in many Polish museums, there are empty frames - a symbol of Polish losses in the war. We are opening the national action "Empty frames", which aims to remind about the works of art and monuments looted during the Second World War by both the Germans and the Russian occupiers, he said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Poland will never stop searching for and returning cultural values ​​stolen during the war. According to international law, Russia is obliged to return Polish cultural property stolen during the war.

Read more: Poland wants to receive from Germany $1.3 trillion in reparations for Second World War, - Kaczynski

"Cases about the theft of cultural values ​​do not become outdated - not only in the ethical and moral dimension, but also in the field of international law," Glinsky noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the stolen works of art have been identified in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts. A. Pushkin in Moscow: one painting comes from the pre-war Wilyanów collection, one from the Poznań collection, three from the pre-war collection of the Czartoryski estate in Golukhov, one painting from Łódź and one from Wrocław.

In addition, according to Glinski, in 12 cities across Poland, special boards will be placed that will remind about the Polish wars in the field of culture.