Train with Ukrainian grain derailed in Romania

Romanian police do not rule out sabotage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Gospodarkamorska.

A train with Ukrainian grain derailed on September 14 near the Romanian city of Mures. As a result of the accident, two wagons filled with corn overturned on their side. Several tons of grain spilled onto the railway track.

There were no casualties in the accident, and train traffic was stopped for several hours. The causes of the accident are still unknown. Romanian investigators are looking into several causes, including a violation of railway traction and sabotage.

Read more: Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected