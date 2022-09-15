Latvia has started construction of fence on border with Belarus

The 173-kilometer fence is planned to be completed in 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

The first kilometers of the fence have already been erected. A four-meter-high fence with barbed wire stretched from above is supposed to deter illegal entry of migrants from Belarus to the European Union. Its construction will take place in three stages.

According to the publication, 300 people tried to cross the border illegally in August. In September - 150.

After the construction of the new fence, no attempts to cross it were recorded. However, Latvian border guards entered the damage, which was probably done by Belarusian officials.

