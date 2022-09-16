Russia may transfer troops to Ukraine from Syria - Reuters

The military contingent of the Russian Federation participating in the civil war in Syria may be sent to Ukraine

This is stated by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters,

According to the newspaper, Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan held numerous meetings with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mamluk. This indicates a change in Russian policy, as Moscow is set for a protracted conflict in Ukraine and seeks to maintain its position in Syria, where its troops have supported President Bashar al-Assad since 2015.

"Russia has withdrawn some military resources from Syria to focus on the war against Ukraine, and has asked supporting Syrian rebels Turkey to normalize relations with Assad in order to 'accelerate the political resolution' of the Syrian conflict," the report said.

The Russian leadership is known to be pushing Syria for negotiations. Thus, trying to strengthen its position and that of Assad in case it has to fully redeploy forces to Ukraine.

