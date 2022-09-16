In occupied Berdiansk, "deputy mayor" Boyko and his wife, who organized "referendum", were eliminated - Russian media. PHOTOS

In Berdiansk, the traitor and helper of the occupiers Oleh Boyko and his wife were eliminated.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Russian media.

It is noted that today, September 16, Oleh Boyko, the so-called "deputy head of the Berdyansk Regional Council for Housing and Communal Affairs" was killed in the Koloniya microdistrict in Berdyansk near his own garage. It is reported that his wife Ludmila Boyko, who headed the "city territorial election commission" for the pseudo-referendum, was liquidated along with him.

Read more: Rashists launched rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih



