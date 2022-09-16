UN will send its representatives to liberated Izium, - CNN

A group from the United Nations Human Rights Watch will go to the site of the mass graves.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

A source in the United Nations reported that the UN human rights monitoring group will go to Izium and its surroundings as soon as possible. In addition, a war crimes investigation team may also follow the city.

We will remind you that a cemetery with hundreds of new burials was discovered in deoccupied Izium of the Kharkiv region. It is known that the occupiers themselves published videos from this place, so the Ukrainian forces were looking for him. Among other things, a mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers was discovered - up to 25 defenders were buried in it.

