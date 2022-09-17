ENG
News War in Ukraine War
14 559 29
war (20090) firing (310) Donetsk region (1879)

AFU liberated Shchurove in Donetsk region. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The settlement of Shchurove in the Donetsk region was liberated by the fighters of the 66th OMBR.

As Censor.NET reports, control over the village was taken on Friday, September 16 at 01:00 p.m.

Shchurove is a popular resort among the residents of Donbas.

Given the preliminary data on the liberation of Dibrove, the Russians may now face "operational regrouping" in the form of an escape from the Lyman district.

