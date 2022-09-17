ENG
80% of deoccupied Vysokopillia was destroyed, - Kherson RMA

270 residents remain in Vysokopillia, Kherson region, which was liberated from the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Kharkiv RMA.

"The deoccupied Vysokopillia has been destroyed by 80%. There are still 270 residents living in the village. Due to constant shelling, there is no way to restore electricity and water supply, nor to return hospitals, pharmacies and shops to work," the message says.

Currently, the regional authorities are working to restore electricity, water and heating.

