Russian torture chamber was discovered in deoccupied Kozacha Lopan. PHOTOS

Prosecutors conducted an inspection in the basement of the so-called "People’s Militia" in the town of Kozacha Lopan, where the Russian army tortured people during the occupation.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Telegram.

"On September 17, the leadership of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region conducted an inspection of the premises of the so-called "People's Police of Kozacha Lopan" within the framework of criminal proceedings on the fact of collaborative activity (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The law enforcement officers established that during the occupation of the settlement, representatives of the Russian Federation created a pseudo-law enforcement agency, in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up, where civilians were tortured.

During the inspection, documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department were seized.

Currently, persons who worked for representatives of the aggressor country in Kozacha Lopan village have been identified, and measures are being taken to bring them to criminal responsibility," the message says.

