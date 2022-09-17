Russian occupiers are preparing retreat routes in Kherson region - nine wagons were sunk, - General Staff

The Russian invaders are preparing their retreat in the Kherson region - in the area of the Kakhovka HPP, 9 wagons were sunk for the construction of a crossing.

As reported by Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

"In connection with the successful actions of the Defense Forces to disable all crossings across the Dnipro in the Kherson direction, the occupiers are preparing their retreat routes. For example, in the area of ​​the Kakhovka HPP, for the construction of a further crossing, they flooded 9 wagons," - says the messages

According to the General Staff, the destruction of more than 180 occupiers in Kherson has been confirmed. On September 10, an attack was made on the building of Alcoresurs LLC, where the personnel and military equipment of the enemy were located: "For five days, units of the Russian Guard and the FSB dismantled the rubble and retrieved the bodies of the dead, trying to hide the losses."

In addition, it is reported that in the Kherson region, the occupation authorities continue to force local entrepreneurs to make calculations in Russian rubles. Conducts weekly inspections and threatens to "nationalize", that is, take away, the business in case of refusal to cooperate with the occupiers.

