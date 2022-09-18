Kolomoisky was searched in case of "Ukrnafta", - mass media

NAСBU detectives conducted a search of Ihor Kolomoisky in the Ukrnafta case, the investigation of which has been ongoing for 4 years.

Zn.ua writes about this with reference to witnesses of the events, Censor.NET reports.

According to witnesses, representatives of the investigation visited the oligarch at five in the morning at his place of residence in the Bukovel resort.

During the search, detectives seized documents and a gadget, as well as downloaded its contents.

The search related to the seizure of property and funds of the Ukrnafta company worth almost UAH 13 billion in 2015 prices.

Sources of ZN.UA in NACBU confirmed the fact of the search. At the same time, they emphasized that this was not the first time in their memory that there was a search, about which no one was warned.

Read more: List of MPs, contrary to international obligations of Ukraine, supported bill number 7654 on limiting the powers of NABU

According to ZN.UA, Ihor Kolomoisky is not yet charged in this case, suspicion has not been announced to him. But he is a co-owner of "Ukrnafta", where the prosecutors of the SAPO and detectives of the NACBU announced suspicions of financial fraud the other day:

former chairman of the board of "Ukrnafta",

former deputy head of the department for sales of oil, gas and oil and gas processing products of "Ukrnafta",

the former head of the department of control over accounting and supplies of oil and oil products of PJSC "Ukrnafta",

former directors of five commercial enterprises (one of them was detained).

The case was opened under the article about "seizing someone else's property by abusing an official's official position, according to a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, in particularly large amounts."

As early as 2019, the suspicions about her were ready, but the ex-head of SAPO Nazar Kholodnytsky did not dare to sign them.