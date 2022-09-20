US is considering supplying Ukraine with M1 Abrams tanks

Washington is considering supplying Kyiv with US M1 Abrams main battle tanks, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine must demonstrate the ability not only to own these combat vehicles, but also to maintain and service them.

This was stated by an official representative of the Pentagon at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The journalist noted the visit of three People's Deputies of the Council to the US capital at the beginning of autumn, who, among other things, lobbied there to lift the Western blockade on the supply of modern armored vehicles for the Armed Forces.

A US Defense Ministry official agreed that "this is a really important area of ​​opportunity for Ukrainians."

He explained the problem in many words: "When we look at the long-term needs of Ukraine, we understand that there will come a day when they may want to transition and they may have to move to NATO-compatible models. We're always very careful with any new equipment that we supply to Ukraine, or that our allies, our partners provide, to provide substantial training, maintenance and support - and support issues. So we want to make sure that when we provide opportunities, all of that is taken into account."

The journalist continued to press, "Are you considering [handing over] the tanks as they are asking, or is it taboo?"

The Pentagon representative responded: "Tanks are absolutely on the table [for discussion], along with other areas. We look at the Armed Forces in general and think about the future, what capabilities they will need and how the US and our allies can support Ukraine in building these capabilities."

He was again asked to be more detailed and clear in his wording: "Okay. So, again, tanks for the future, not for current battles in the coming months, right?"

"From the point of view of participation in actual battles, the available tanks, which can be provided very quickly with almost no training, are Soviet tanks. But we are certainly open to other options, provided that training, maintenance and support are taken care of," he replied the speaker of the US Ministry of Defense.

