Russian Duma declares that there will be no general mobilization

Russia’s State Duma stated that enacted "military" laws do not mean the announcement of a general mobilization.

It was stated in "Parlament newspaper" by Andriy Kartapolov - Head of the State Duma Defense Committee and one of the authors of the amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation introducing the concepts of "mobilization," "martial law" and "wartime", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"There will be no general mobilization. The president has said this more than once, and directly says it through the mouth of his press secretary Dmitry Peskov and many other politicians at the federal level. "The law" does not equal "mobilization." It is not passed directly for a special military operation; it is passed to be enforced for a long time. At least until the time comes when it is no longer necessary," he said.

Read more: State Duma of Russian Federation introduced concepts of "mobilization" and "wartime" into Criminal Code

It should be reminded that deputies of the State Duma unanimously approved in the second and third readings a bill introducing such notions as "mobilization", "martial law" and "wartime" in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.