Russia is going to call up 300,000 reservists, - Shoygu. VIDEO

As part of the partial mobilization, 300,000 occupying reservists are going to be drafted into the Russian army.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoygu, Censor.NET informs.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

According to him, mobilization is waiting only for people with combat experience.

"These are not some people who have never seen or heard anything about the army. These are indeed those who a) have served, b) have a military accounting specialty, that is, the specialty that is needed in the armed forces today, c) have combat experience," he said.

Watch more: Putin announced partial mobilization. VIDEO

Shoigu promises that they will not mobilize students and that they will not send conscripts to the war with Ukraine.

He also stated that the mobilization resource of the Russian Federation is supposedly 25 million people, so those who are going to be mobilized now make up about 1% of this reserve.

"300,000 reservists who will be called up. I want to say that this is a one-time thing. This is work that will be carried out in a planned manner, as I have already said. That is, such a neck-grabbing combine is not envisaged here to capture everyone quickly, no, no," Shohgu insists.

Watch more: Putin threatens world with nuclear weapons: "This is not bluff". VIDEO

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation added that military meetings were planned in Russia. They were canceled, mobilization will be held instead.