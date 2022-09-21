Seven places of mass graves were found in de-occupied Izium, - Lubinets

It is possible that the found burial sites may not be the last spooky finds on the territory of the settlement.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, on the air of an information telethon

"I am sure that these are not all graves. As far as I know, we are currently approaching the figure of 200 exhumed bodies, they are only in one cemetery, the previous figure was about 450. There are seven cemeteries in Izium in total," Lubinets emphasized.

Local residents said that the occupiers gave the bodies of tortured and dead people to relatives with the demand that they are buried in different places.

"When I was in Izium, I talked with local residents who were in the city during the occupation. They said that many people who died from Russian aerial bombs and shelling were tortured in torture camps. The bodies were given to relatives and told to bury them in different places. There are seven such places in Izyum. We started this work in only one cemetery. Therefore, I am sure that there will be new discoveries and they will be no less tragic and terrible," Lubinets emphasized.

The Ombudsman added that in Izyum during the temporary occupation there was a total system of intimidation and terror of the local population.

"A total system of intimidation, a constant search for our pro-Ukrainian people, former law enforcement officers. That is, anyone who simply walked down the street could get into the torture chamber and be forced to sign a document that he was a Ukrainian spy. Locals say that "many of our residents simply did not return, we have not seen them and do not know what happened to them," Lubinets said.

He noted that the recording of all crimes is ongoing to punish Russian servicemen.

"Each body is taken, our law enforcement officers are working on each one. There are hundreds of representatives of the National Police, there is a separate team of the prosecutor's office, separately representatives of the Prosecutor General's office. As far as I know, foreign specialists are helping us. It is very important for us that every crime committed by Russian servicemen be recorded. Then it will become part of the International Criminal Tribunal," emphasized the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.