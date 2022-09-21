263 bodies have already been exhumed in Izium

As of the evening of September 20, the bodies of 263 victims, including two children, were removed from the mass burial near Izium.

This is reported by the police of the Kharkiv Region

It is noted that there are 450 burials of murdered and tortured citizens and one mass grave of soldiers on the territory of the forest. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"A large number of citizens who were in the occupation became witnesses of war crimes. They are already providing the investigators with testimony about the locations where Russian troops were stationed, about the location of their headquarters, command posts, places where Ukrainians were detained and tortured," the regional police informed.