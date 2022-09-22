Putin’s announcement of mobilization indicates collapse of Russian invasion, - Trudeau

The announcement by the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, of mobilization in the Russian Federation indicates that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will fail.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, which published the statement of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The politician noted that his country condemns the irresponsible escalation of the war on the part of Moscow.

"As well as partial military mobilization, nuclear threats, and Russia's pseudo-referendums. Putin's behavior only shows that his invasion will fail," Trudeau emphasized.

He explained that Putin's mobilization order is "a step towards admitting what he did not want to admit to the Russians, an example of the fact that everything is not going according to his plan."

The Prime Minister of Canada added that threats of using nuclear weapons must be taken seriously, and Western allies must "stand very firmly" against them.

