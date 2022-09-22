Eight people were blown up by landmines in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, - National Police

On September 22, 8 civilians were blown up by landmines left behind by the occupiers in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Among the injured are a 67-year-old resident of the village of Hrakove and a 52-year-old resident of the village of Chkalovske, who received explosive injuries.

Also, the community police officer found two mini tractor drivers in the field. They were taken to the Chuhuiv District Hospital.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

