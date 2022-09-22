We cannot and will not allow Putin to remain unpunished - Blinken

US will continue to support Ukraine as long as it defends itself against Russia, US will also try to reach a diplomatic solution on fair terms.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a meeting of the UN Security Council, inforrms Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"If Russia stops fighting - the war will end, if Ukraine stops fighting - Ukraine will not exist. That is why we will continue to support Ukraine as long as it defends itself. We will also try to achieve a diplomatic solution on fair terms. President Zelenskyy has repeatedly said that diplomacy is the only way to end this war. But diplomacy cannot and should not be used as a pretext to impose conditions on Ukraine in violation of the UN Charter," Blinken said.

The head of the State Department also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to remain unpunished.

"The international order that we are here to defend is crumbling right in front of our eyes. We cannot and will not allow President Putin to remain unpunished," Blinken said.

He stressed that protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is not just about protecting the rights of one country to choose its own path, although it is a fundamental right.

"We are also talking about the protection of the world order, where no country can redraw the borders of another country by force. If we do not defend this principle when the Kremlin so blatantly violates it, we send a signal to aggressors everywhere that they can do the same. This will put all countries at risk. We will open the door to a less secure, less peaceful world," the US Secretary of State explained.

Blinken noted that every member of the UN Security Council should send a clear message to Russia that reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately.