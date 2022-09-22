Occupants shelled Kupyansk, two children and a pensioner wounded - OVA

On Thursday, September 22, Russian occupation troops shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region again, there are wounded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Regional Military Administration press service.

"Two seven-year-old children were wounded in Kupyansk, their condition is average. They have shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries. A 72-year-old woman was also hospitalized, her condition is serious. She was injured during the shelling," the press service said.

