ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5952 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 652 4
shoot out (8750) Kupiansk (218)

Occupants shelled Kupyansk, two children and a pensioner wounded - OVA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

харківщина,бомби

On Thursday, September 22, Russian occupation troops shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region again, there are wounded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Regional Military Administration press service.

"Two seven-year-old children were wounded in Kupyansk, their condition is average. They have shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries. A 72-year-old woman was also hospitalized, her condition is serious. She was injured during the shelling," the press service said.

See more: Consequences of attack of rashists in Zaporizhzhia: hotel, TV tower, electric substation were damaged. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 