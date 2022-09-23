We know more than 4 thousand people, whom occupants plan to involve in pseudo-referendum, - SSU

We know more than 4 thousand people, whom occupants plan to involve in pseudo-referendum, - SBU

"As a result of multi-stage operational actions, the SBU in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office identified the main organizers and participants of the preparation of fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Currently, we have identified more than 4 thousand representatives of hostile groups, traitors and collaborators who are planned to be involved in the organization of illegal plebiscites in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions", – reported SSU in Telegram, informs Censor.NEТ.

Among such persons are Russian security forces, their henchmen from the local "Ministry of Internal Affairs" formed by the occupiers, and heads of the so-called territorial election commissions."

According to the intercepted documents of the aggressor country, it is the units of the Russian National Guard and military police from Russia that should provide protection of pseudo-voting. Collaborators from the occupation administrations and private security structures controlled by the Russian special services were sent to help them, the SBU notes.

In addition, the Security Service collected identification data on all organizers of illegal activities, established their locations and routes, and documented criminal actions.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by the SBU investigators under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 5 Art. 111-1 (collaboration), Part 2 Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, comprehensive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice are under way.

