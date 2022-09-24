Hungary will continue to issue visas to Russians - Szijjarto

Hungary does not intend to refuse issuing Schengen visas to Russians, including multiple-entry visas.

This was stated on Friday by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High Level Week, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to ZN.UA.

"There is a clear methodology on how to issue visas to tourists from countries with which there is no agreement on visa facilitation. This is a more complicated and slightly longer procedure than when there is such an agreement. But if it does not exist, it does not mean that we do not issue visas. Of course, we will continue to issue visas in accordance with the procedure," he said.

Szijjarto added that it refers to Schengen visas, in particular, multiple entries.

"The issue of visas is a matter within the Schengen agreements. There has been no decision that we should stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians," - the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, he added that he respects representatives of other countries who said that they would not issue visas to Russian citizens.

