Putin’s nuclear threats must be taken seriously, - Borrell

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the threats Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced in his mobilization appeal should not be underestimated.

He stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET informs.

"Of course, this is a dangerous moment because the Russian army is backed into a corner, and Putin's reaction - the threat of nuclear weapons - is very bad," Borrell said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to reach a diplomatic agreement with Russia on the end of the war - on the condition that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be respected.

"Otherwise, the war will end, and there will be no peace, and another war will begin," Borrell emphasized.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to use all means to protect its territorial integrity.