Russians shelled Mykolaiv at night, damaged residential buildings - Senkevych

Today, September 25, after one o’clock in the morning, Mykolaiv was again shelled by the occupiers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych.

"Today after the first night Mykolaiv was shelled again. And again residential houses were damaged. There is a hit in the water mains.

Repair crews and utility workers are working in the field. Our specialists are inspecting the areas that were hit by the shelling", - says the report.

More details on the consequences will be reported later.

