Over several days, occupiers distributed more than 1,500 summonses to Crimean Tatars, - Tasheva

In a few days, 1,500 summonses for mobilization were distributed to Crimean Tatars in the occupied Crimea.

This was stated by permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva on the air of the information telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Over the course of several days, more than 1,500 summonses were handed out to Crimean Tatars. How is this done? Roundups take place, they come to settlements where Crimean Tatars mostly live, or places of their work, markets, in particular, and start handing out summonses." , she said.

According to her, there is no question of partial mobilization, because the Russians do not ask whether a person was registered in the military and whether there are diseases.

"They take away everyone, even those over 60," she added.

The president's representative noted that the majority of Crimean Tatars receive summonses in Crimea.

Tasheva noted that such pressure forces Crimean Tatars to leave the peninsula. Such actions of Russia, in her opinion, can lead to the genocide of the Crimean Tatars, the destruction of their gene pool.

Read more: Occupants in Crimea massively serve summonses to Crimean Tatars, - Tasheva