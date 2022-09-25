ENG
Germany (984) UAE (19)

Germany agreed on supply of gas from United Arab Emirates

газ,естонія

Germany has signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates to replace lost Russian gas supplies.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the German publication Spiegel.

It became known that the agreement was signed by the German company RWE during the visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the country, the first contracted volume is 137 thousand cubic meters. The gas will be brought by tanker in December to a new terminal in the city of Brunsbüttel in northern Germany.

New agreements on energy resources are the key goal of Scholz's trip to the Middle East. It is known that the chancellor will then go to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The latter has the third largest gas reserves in the world, but no agreements are expected to be signed yet.

