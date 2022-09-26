ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4280 visitors online
News World
38 915 179
Belarus (633) Lukashenko (157) Putin (2579) Russia (9760)

West must treat Russia with respect - Putin

News Censor.NET World

путін

Russian dictator Putin believes that the West should respect the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BELTA.

"Europe, if it has quieted down (I am not talking about those across the ocean), let them think. I have already told them three times that their future is with us. Together with Russia, where there is everything they need. And they have what we can buy from them. What else do they need? You just have to make responsible decisions. They don't want - they don't have to," said the self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko.

At the same time, Putin, commenting on Lukashenko's words, called on the West to treat Russia with respect.

"Treat us (Russia. - Ed.) with respect," Putin said.

Read more: Erdogan will continue negotiations with Putin and Zelensky. Goal is to organize bilateral meeting, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 