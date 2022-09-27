Enemy attacks were repulsed in area of 7 settlements, - General Staff

The two hundred and sixteenth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on the full occupation of Donetsk region and holding the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Shelling of the positions of our troops along the contact line continues, in some areas the occupiers are trying to restore lost positions, conducting aerial reconnaissance. The enemy attacks the civilian infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

"There remains a threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. For example, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 9 missiles and 22 air strikes, carried out more than 90 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has used attack UAVs in the area of ​​the settlement of Bilenke, Odesa Region.

More than 50 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Soledar, Avdiivka, Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Marhanets, Musiivka, Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, Potemkine, Osokorivka, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, and Bilenke," the message reads.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

In other directions, the enemy continued shelling from tanks, mortars, and artillery, namely:

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Udy, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Dvorichne, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Senkove;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Stary Karavan, Ozerne, Siversk, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vesele;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmutske, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Mayorsk and Yuriivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Vodiane, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Pavlivka and Iehorivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - Novopil, Novosilka, and Vremivka.

In the South Buzka direction, more than 25 settlements near the contact line were affected by artillery and mortar shelling. In particular, Chervona Dolyna, Shiroke, Andriivka, Biloghirka, Ternovy Pody, Lyman, and Myrne.

The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains tense. Station employees do not want to cooperate with the enemy and try to leave the territories temporarily occupied by the occupiers. The occupied part of the Kherson region is completely closed for entry and exit," the General Staff informs.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Soledar, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Bakhmut, Kamianka, and Pervomaiske.