AFU repelled attacks in areas of 8 settlements, - General Staff

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Mykolaivka Druha, Pervomaiske, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Bezimenne settlements.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and seventeenth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. In addition, he tries to restore lost positions in certain directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy is striking the civilian infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the enemy has launched 10 missiles and 17 air strikes, carrying out more than 105 attacks from multiple rocket-propelled grenades. The Russian occupiers also attack civilian objects, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws, and customs of warfare.

More than 40 settlements were affected by enemy fire. In particular, Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolaiv, Avdiivka and Mariinka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy shelled populated areas with tanks, mortars, and artillery of various types:

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Sosnivka, Krasne, and Hrushivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Ridkodub, Katerynivka and Stary Karavan;

in the Bakhmut direction - Spirne, Siversk, Serebryanka, New York, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiyiv direction - Avdiivka, Berdychi, Opytne, Vodiane, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Mariinka and Paraskoviivka.

More than 25 settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Among them are Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Neskuchne, Novomykolaivka, Vremivka, Temyrivka and Olhivske.

More than 30 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buzka direction. To conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and launch strikes against civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 25 sorties of UAVs.

In the Russian occupation forces, the recruitment of personnel called up for partial mobilization has begun. Thus, reinforcements arrived for the units of the 1st tank regiment of the 2nd motorized rifle division of the 1st tank army, which are deployed to the combat zone. He was not trained at all. Also, the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, at the same time as the partial mobilization, continues the so-called "self-mobilization" measures. Persons convicted of criminal offenses arrive at units already fighting in Ukraine.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes. It was confirmed that 14 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, 3 strongholds, and 7 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. In addition, during the day, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed an enemy aircraft, 6 UAVs and 1 X-59 guided air missile.

Missile troops and artillery struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 4 warehouses with ammunition, positions of anti-aircraft defense and radio-electronic warfare, in particular, the automated jamming station "Zhitel". Total losses are currently being determined.