"Azov" commanders will meet with families in Turkey in coming days, - PO

The commanders of the defenders of Azovstal, who were released from Russian captivity on September 21, will be able to meet their families in the coming days. However, the meetings will take place on the territory of Turkey.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There are all conditions for them (commanders. - Ed.). I hope that in the coming days they will meet with their families. This is important for them and for their relatives. Of course, the meeting will not be in Ukraine. This is very important, and we took this step," he said

