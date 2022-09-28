17 300 14
Explosions are heard in Kherson
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Explosions are reported in temporarily occupied Kherson.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson," the message reads.
Local Telegram channels report possible explosions in the area of the village of Antonivka, which is located near the city itself.
Other Telegram channels write about explosions near the Kolos hotel and the court in Oleshky.
