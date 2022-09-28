Occupiers have already released 32 kamikaze drones in south of Ukraine, 22 of them were shot down, OC "South"

Starting from September 10, Russian troops launched more than 30 kamikaze drones in the south of Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of OC "South", Censor.NET informed with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We calculated that 22 drones were shot down by air defense forces. Only 10 were hit, but not all of these hits were effective," she said.

