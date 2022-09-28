Serbia does not recognize pseudo-referendum of Russian Federation, - Reuters

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that Belgrade does not recognize the results of pseudo-referendums organized by Russia in the Ukrainian territories occupied by it.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Serbia... does not recognize this, as it adheres to international law, the UN Charter and UN resolutions," Vucic said.

"We protect our own territorial integrity, and it is in our interests to protect the territorial integrity of other internationally recognized countries," he added.

Serbia, a candidate for European Union membership, is completely dependent on Russia for natural gas supplies and has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Watch more: Ukrainian military destroyed enemy tank with well-aimed shot of "Stugna".. VIDEO