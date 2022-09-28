ENG
Discussed situation at ZNPP - Zelensky had conversation with Guterres

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres the issues of nuclear safety in the context of the threatening situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

As reports Censor.NЕТ

"I talked to UN Secretary General António Guterres. We discussed nuclear safety in the context of the threatening situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

I thank him for his clear position on the UN non-recognition of the pseudo-referendums held in the occupied territories of Ukraine," the President wrote.

