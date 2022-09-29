In one day, Rashists killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 28, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 28, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk, 1 in Bakhmut, 1 in Pivnichne, 1 in Blahodatne, 1 in Mykolaivka. 4 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.