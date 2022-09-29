ENG
Consequences of use of nuclear weapons by Russian Federation "will be catastrophic, heavy, strong and deep", - State Department

If nuclear weapons are used, the consequences for Russia "will be catastrophic, heavy, strong and deep."

This was reported at the briefing by the spokesman of the US State Department, Ned Price, Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, during contingency planning due to the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine, the US "spoke very clearly about the consequences for the Russian Federation" if this happens.

"We said the consequences for Russia would be catastrophic, severe, strong, and deep. All of that is true. We support all of that," Price said.

He noted that the Russians received public and private warnings that if nuclear weapons were used, "the consequences would be real and extraordinary."

